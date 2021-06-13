Club Brugge are eager to bring Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi back to Belgium this summer.

The centre-forward is up for sale at Chelsea with manager Thomas Tuchel having no place for the Belgian in his new season plans.





Voetbal24 says Club Brugge are keen on Batshuayi and are willing to splash out to sign him permanently.

Batshuayi spent last term on-loan with Crystal Palace.

Club Brugge chiefs are hoping to speak with Batshuayi directly, knowing the player is skeptical about a return to the Jupiler League at this stage in his career.