Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has back Nigerian U23 striker David Okereke to end goal drought when they face Anderlecht at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

The 22-year-old who has scored four goals in ten games last found the back of the net for Blue-Black in their 2-0 win over KV Oostende August 10 and Lagos-born star has not scored in last seven matches including the UEFA Champions League 0-0 draw with Galatasaray last Wednesday night.

Clement has risen in defence of the team’s record signing Okereke, who cost his Belgian club eight million Euros in the summer said in pre-match conference: “You are not allowed to judge players on one performance,”

“David is only 21 and played in the Italian Serie B last season. It makes sense that he needs some time,”

“He also has to adapt to playing against a low block. That’s why you don’t write him off. I have seen good things from him in training.

However, Okereke’s teammate, Haans Vanaken, backs the former Spezia star to return scoring form.

“We are positive about this adventure. As a group, we have already taken serious steps in preparation. We have a lot of European experience, including the newcomers. Last year you already saw that experience is important.”