<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Belgian giants Club Brugge have submitted a bid of around €5m for Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu is expected to leave Danish outfit, FC Midytlland this summer following an impressive season with the club last season.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 39 league appearances for Midytlland last season, and the club are willing to cash in on the current marketability of the forward.

According to a report in Belgian media, Brugge manager, Phillipe Clement is a keen admirer of the Nigeria international and is willing to bring him to the club.

Should Onuachu make the switch to Club Brugge, his arrival will increase the number of Nigerians at the club to three.

David Okereke recently linked up with the club from Italian side, Spezia, while U-23 Eagles forward Dennis Blessed is already a key member of the team.

Onuachu was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.