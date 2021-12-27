Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves test positive for coronavirus

Barcelona have confirmed that Clément Lenglet and Dani Alves did not train this Tuesday at 18:00 CET after testing positive for COVID-19. Both are “now isolating in their respective homes.”

First team players Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves have tested positive for COVID-19 and they did not train in Tuesday’s session which began at 18:00 CET at the Joan Gamper training complex.

“Both are well and they are isolating at home. The club have informed the relevant authorities,” Barca have said in a statement.

Barcelona had mainly avoided getting COVID despite there being numerous cases of coronavirus in European football. In fact, this season, there has just been Sergi Roberto’s case which had been leaked, but coronavirus has not been Xavi’s main problem at all.

Lenglet and Alves will miss the trip to Mallorca on Sunday (21:00 CET). The Brazilian could have made his debut in that encounter after his arrival a few months ago.

This news has caught Xavi and his training staff off guard. Barca will have to overcome these latest absences and a shaky looking defence has been further weakened by this latest news.