Dutch coach Clemens Westerhof has said he does not expect anything but a comfortable win by the Super Eagles in Seychelles in Saturday’s 2019 AFCON qualification clash.

Westerhof said the Eagles are just too strong for Seychelles and should be at the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

“Nigeria Super Eagles are big, strong in Africa and the world. They have big players with good talent,” he commented.

“Many (six) times they have been to the World Cup.

“Seychelles, no, no, no. Super Eagles will win, yes, Super Eagles will win and go to the Africa Nations Cup.”

Reminded that several Eagles key players including Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Victor Moses (who has retired from national team) will not feature in the battle of Victoria, the former Nigeria manager insisted the Seychelles are not in Eagles class and should not pose a threat to Nigeria.

“Where is Seychelles in (Africa and world) football?” he wondered.

“They are not near the Super Eagles, so no surprise if Eagles won 2-0,3-0”.

A win for the Super Eagles on Saturday will restore their hope of qualifying for the AFCON finals for the first time in six years after they missed out on the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Libya are top of the group standings with three points following a 5-1 win over Seychelles in their opening game.

They are followed by South Africa, who shocked Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo last year.