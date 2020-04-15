<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sampdoria coach, Claudio Ranieri, has said that they still don’t know enough about the coronavirus, as teams push to resume training. “We had a player who was positive, then negative, then positive again.”

The plans are afoot to resume training from May 4 with the aim of starting games towards May 31, naturally behind closed doors.

However, Samp were hit harder than any other Serie A side with several players and members of staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“We had a player who tested positive, then negative, and after he started training at home again, he tested positive once more,” Ranieri told RAI Radio 1.





“This is why I feel we need to be cautious. I also read that this virus can have lasting effects on the heart. If we are to play, then the players must be totally healthy and given thorough tests.

“I am not saying what is right or wrong, I just want the doctors to agree on what needs to be done to ensure the players are safe.”

When they do get back on the pitch, it’s likely games will be every three days to get the Serie A season completed by mid-July.

“Players are like Formula 1 cars, they have to be pushed to the limit to get the best out of them. Can we do that?” continued Ranieri.

“Will a month of training be enough to get them ready to play twice a week? I am a coach and certain decisions are not up to me, but whatever happens, someone will be unhappy.”