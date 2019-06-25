<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Claudio Ranieri is interested in replacing Rafael Benitez as Newcastle manager, according to Sky sources.

The former Leicester manager, who won the Premier League title with the Foxes in the 2015-16 season, has been without a job since leaving Roma at the end of the campaign.

Ranieri is keen to return to English football despite an unsuccessful spell at Fulham last season.

Sky sources understand former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst has also expressed an interest in the role.

The 107-times capped Netherlands international recently left Feyenoord, who he guided to the Eredivisie title in the 2016-17 season – the club’s first league title in 18 years.

Former Newcastle player Micky Quinn has slammed the club for not doing enough to keep ‘world-class manager’ Benitez

Newcastle have begun the process to recruit a replacement for Benitez, after confirming the Spaniard will leave his role as manager on June 30 when his contract expires.

The club had hoped Benitez would agree to sign a new contract and, as a result, no plans were in place to find a successor until his departure was confirmed on Monday.

Managing director Lee Charnley has been tasked with compiling a shortlist for the vacancy.