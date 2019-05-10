<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Claudio Ranieri has revealed he will leave Roma at the end of the season.

The Italian took over the club for the second time in his career back in March.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he admitted he will leave when the season ends.

With three Serie A games remaining, Roma are three points from fourth and could still qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Next up they host Juventus, before travelling to Sassuolo and then playing Parma on the final day of the campaign.

Italians Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri have been mentioned by reports as potential successors. Conte is out of work and is also said to be in talks with Inter, while Sarri has insisted he is committed to Chelsea.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was also linked with the role earlier this week.