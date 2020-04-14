<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Though he mainly spent time during his second stint at the club as Bayern’s third-choice striker behind Robert Lewandowski and Mario Mandžukić, Claudio Pizarro treasured his time at Bayern Munich and was instrumental to their various successes between 2012 and 2015.

The 41-year-old, who is in the final season of his career, enjoyed treble success during their magical 2012-13 campaign under Jupp Heynckes before adding another five trophies to his collection under Pep Guardiola in his last two years at the club.

Despite not being the first name on the team sheet, the Peruvian scored 25 goals and added 14 assists in 71 games during that storied second stint and claimed that Guardiola completely changed his football life.





“Pep broadened my footballing horizons even further,” Pizarro told the Weser-Kurier. “He has a completely different vision of football compared to other coaches, he’s the best I’ve had.

“Tactically speaking, and in terms of how he thinks about football, I believe there is no better coach than Pep Guardiola.

“Heynckes was also great, he’s a fantastic human being. He helped the team so much, and the fact Bayern brought him back so often shows just how good he is.”

The 85-time Peru international incredibly still plays in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen and has made an unbelievable 487 league appearances, which is good for 14th all-time in Bundesliga history.

Pizarro holds the record for most Bundesliga appearances by a foreigner, is the oldest player to score a Bundesliga goal (40 years, 227 days), and is sixth on the all-time Bundesliga scoring list with 197 goals.