Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio is expected to use his press conference at the Juve Stadium to announce his retirement from football.

Principino is scheduled to give a press conference tomorrow at the Bianconeri’s stadium with the suggestion being that he was announce his future.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the 33-year-old ex-Juve man will be announcing his retirement from the game.

A series of knee injuries has hampered Marchisio’s recent playing years and resulted in him leaving Juve last summer.

The midfielder could now follow Andrea Barzagli in becoming a part of Juve’s training staff or perhaps even becoming part of the backroom staff.