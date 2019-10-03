<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has announced his retirement from football in a press conference at the Juventus Stadium.

The ex-Bianconeri man gave a short press conference where he confirmed his decision to retire from professional football after spending 25 years with Juve.

“I’d made a promise to the kid who dreamt to become a football player,” Marchisio wrote in a heartfelt social media post.

“I would have played until I had felt the marvel stepping into the pitch. I wasn’t fulfilling my promise anymore, that’s why I prefer to stop.

“So, thank you dream, you gave me strength, success and joy!”

Principino made 389 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 37 goals, providing 43 assists in a career that began in the primavera.

He won seven Serie A titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2018 and played an integral part in the Bianconeri’s unbeaten season.

From all at Juvefc.com, grazie Cla’ – It was about so much more than goals – Your commitment to our colours can never be quantified. It transcends words or actions. I don’t have the words.