Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has announced his retirement from football in a press conference at the Juventus Stadium.
The ex-Bianconeri man gave a short press conference where he confirmed his decision to retire from professional football after spending 25 years with Juve.
“I’d made a promise to the kid who dreamt to become a football player,” Marchisio wrote in a heartfelt social media post.
“I would have played until I had felt the marvel stepping into the pitch. I wasn’t fulfilling my promise anymore, that’s why I prefer to stop.
“So, thank you dream, you gave me strength, success and joy!”
Principino made 389 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 37 goals, providing 43 assists in a career that began in the primavera.
He won seven Serie A titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2018 and played an integral part in the Bianconeri’s unbeaten season.
From all at Juvefc.com, grazie Cla’ – It was about so much more than goals – Your commitment to our colours can never be quantified. It transcends words or actions. I don’t have the words.