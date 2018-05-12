Claude Puel believes he will be given the chance to lead Leicester City next season.

The Frenchman has guided the club to just their second top-10 finish in the Premier League since 2000.

The Foxes will finish no lower than ninth despite securing just five wins from their last 20 top-flight games, a run which has cast doubt on Puel’s future.

He was given the backing of the owners last week and, ahead of Sunday’s final-day trip to Tottenham, Puel is confident he will stay.

“We will see if it is possible or not but I have a good feeling because it is the most important thing for the club,” said the 56-year-old, who replaced Craig Shakespeare in October.

“I didn’t come here just for some games and to try to save the club. I want the project, I want to work to develop the play and the squad.

“For example we have finished ninth or maybe eighth but we have finished in the top 10 only two times for 18 years.

“This is a fact. This club needs consistency and to develop something strong, with solidity and strength. This needs time and we need also to work hard in the summer in the transfer window.

“We need to improve this team and develop some good players also. We will see the results next season.

“It is important to understand this and to have a good consistency in our work during the difficulties. A manager needs to keep the way in all conditions.”

Leicester’s poor run ended their Europa League hopes and Puel feels he needs to improve the squad if they are going to challenge next season.

He said: “We cannot live with regrets. One time after the saving the club we tried to play for seventh place in the table, and with different problems we didn’t succeed.

“I have no regret about this. Perhaps we weren’t ready for this. For the next season we have to strengthen the team and also in our character and desire. We must be consistent.”