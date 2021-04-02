Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has weighed in to a debate about refereeing by saying many officials in Spain were likely to favour his club’s great rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he’s optimistic about getting fit before the El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid.

The Spanish international suffered a ligament sprain during the second leg of his team’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla.

However, Pique said that he would do everything to be fit for the crucial encounter.


“I will try to play against Real Madrid. I will go day by day,” Pique said on TV3’s Nexes programme.

“I’ll try to be there as soon as possible, but not [specifically in time] for Real Madrid.”

“To win is to achieve something: a sporting victory, a triumph in your personal life,” he explained.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended