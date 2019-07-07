<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions’ hopes of winning a back to back title ended on Saturday after they were handed a 3-2 defeat by the Super Eagles.

The former AC Milan star who expressed disappointment on his team’s early exit from the competition said the Super Eagles can go all the way in the competition.

“We started the game slowly but grew into it. After we went ahead, we were satisfied with the scoreline instead of going for more goals. Nigeria have shown that they can score goals, and they did that against us,” Seedorf told reporters after the game.

“Nigeria have a good team and they can win the competition. They have the players that can win it for them.”

Seedorf expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the game even though he accepted his players made some costly mistakes.

“We made some mistakes today and paid a high price for that. Offensively, we produced more, so in that sense I am satisfied,” he added.

“I am sorry for my players for this loss. I hope that the fighting spirit that we have shown in this competition can be carried through into the future.”