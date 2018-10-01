.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Lazio stars Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have extended both their contracts with the Serie A club until 2023, the Roman outfit confirmed on Monday.

Italian international Immobile — the top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals — and Serb Milinkovic-Savic will earn over three millions euros ($3.5 million) a year plus bonuses — a record for the Italian club.

Lazio are seventh in Serie A after seven matches, having lost the capital derby 3-1 to city rivals Roma on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.