Nigeria winger Moses Simon was adjudged the country’s best-performing player across the top five major leagues in Europe in the month of September according to The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

The Nantes of France winger had a rating of 82.0 ahead of Victor Osimhen with a 81.0 rating, Wilfred Ndidi came in third with a score of 78.8 while Alex Iwobi was rated 1035 with a score of 58.3.

CIES Football Observatory stated it applies a unique approach to “rate players on a match-by-match basis by taking into account the pitch production and efficiency at both individual and collective level (methodology).”

Simon made four league appearances for Nantes in September.