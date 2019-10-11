<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria winger Moses Simon was adjudged the country’s best-performing player across the top five major leagues in Europe in the month of September according to The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

The Nantes of France winger had a rating of 82.0 ahead of Victor Osimhen with a 81.0 rating, Wilfred Ndidi came in third with a score of 78.8 while Alex Iwobi was rated 1035 with a score of 58.3.

CIES Football Observatory stated it applies a unique approach to “rate players on a match-by-match basis by taking into account the pitch production and efficiency at both individual and collective level (methodology).”

Simon made four league appearances for Nantes in September.