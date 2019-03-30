<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former MFM midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa is returning to Lagos for the first time since making a dream move to the east to join Enyimba International at the beginning of the season.

All eyes will be on the diminutive midfielder as the Olukoya Boys will on Sunday host the Peoples’ Elephant at the Agege Stadium in one of the matchday 13 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

While Onuwa is relishing his return to Lagos, a city from where he blossomed into national reckoning, the skillful midfielder told Goal he is on a mission with Aba Landlords and would like to mark this occasion with a goal.

“I am happy to be back in Lagos, I always enjoyed the atmosphere at the Agege Stadium and it would be nice to see the fantastic fans again but I am here for a mission with Enyimba,” Onuwa told Goal

All through Onuwa’s stay at MFM, the Olukoya Boys could not beat the seven-time league champions and even though Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side have won all their home games this season, Onuwa is confident that his new team will be unscathed from Sunday’s game.

“While I was at MFM, we could not beat Enyimba, I must tell you that they are still a formidable side and the team will be going all out to preserve their unbeaten record.

“I will try my best to get a goal on Sunday but I would not celebrate if I score because I really respect MFM and appreciate all that they did for me while I was with the club. I will forever be grateful to coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, my former teammates and the entire management of MFM.”

For Onuwa who indeed knows MFM inside out, he has warned his Enyimba teammates to keep an eye on the duo of Austin Opara (MFM captain) and Chijioke Akuneto in Sunday’s game.

“Those two guys are dangerous but we must be careful and be ready for whatever MFM throw at us on Sunday,” Onuwa concluded.

Aside from Onuwa, another former MFM player, Stanley Okorom is also expected in action at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.