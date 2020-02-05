<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa has stated that the People’s Elephant is in for more than the usual one point ahead of today’s rescheduled NPFL game against MFM FC of Lagos at the Agege stadium.

Onuwa who also suffered a number of heartache against Enyimba in Lagos while at MFM told newsmen that the People’s Elephant has been handed an extra boost and buoyed by the emphatic 5-2 away win recorded in their last continental tie against San Pedro hence nothing less than a win this time.





“Actually the match in San Pedro only brought our confidence back in us. All these while we have not been winning away from home and this match has already given us that push that we can do it away from home and coming to a place that Enyimba has been coming to dominate against MFM in Lagos.

“I believe by God’s grace we are going to come out victorious, we are going to break that record and win them in their home.”