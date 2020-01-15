<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom says he’s ready to fight for a place in the Super Eagles after pledging his allegiance to Nigeria.

The PAOK Thessaloniki striker has represented England at the youth level but decided to switch allegiance to Nigeria in order to get his international career back on track.

The young forward said he’s willing to fight for a place in Gernot Rohr’s team, and admitted he must play regularly for his club to stand a chance in star-studded Nigeria’s attack.





“I just pledged my international allegiance to Nigeria and it definitely motivates me to try and press and play every game for my club and help the team as much as possible to get in the (Nigeria) national team because that’s how I’m going to do it,” Akpom was quoted in an interview by Foxsports.

“Frstly, I have to fight for my club to get on that team. It’s not going to be easy because there are many young players but I’m up to the challenge and I hope that I would be selected soon. I’m ready to help the national team.’ He concluded.

Akpom joined PAOK Thessaloniki last season and won the Greek Championship and Cup in the process, although he was unable to help the team reach the UEFA Champions League group phase.