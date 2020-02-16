<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria 19-year old sensation Christy Ucheibe has secured a three-and-half-year deal with Portuguese Liga BPI outfit SL Benfica from Swedish club Assi IF.

Ucheibe gained prominence in a successful 2018 U20 Women’s World Cup campaign where she helped Nigeria to a quarter final finish.

Her performance earned her a one-year spell to Swedish club Assi where she inspired the Elitettan side to win the Norrbetten Cup.





On signing for the Portuguese club Benfica, she told the club website: “I know I’m coming to a very competitive team. It is this demand and the greatness of the club of legend Eusebio that has attracted me.”

“I want to help the team win trophies domestically and, one day, shine in the Champions league. Now I just want to focus on work, on training with my teammates.”

Ucheibe becomes the third January signing for Benfica after Dida and Kgatlana. She also becomes the second Nigerian playing in Portugal after Chinaza Uchendu.