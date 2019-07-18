Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the sale of Christopher Nkunku to RB Leipzig.
Nkunku came through the youth ranks at PSG but after failing to truly find a place in their first XI, has been allowed to leave for the Bundesliga.
Die Roten Bullen are believed to have paid €15m for the 21-year-old, with Nkunku signing a five-year deal.
