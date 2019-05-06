<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Christian Pulisic insists Borussia Dortmund will fight to the end in the race for the Bundesliga title.

Dortmund squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Werder Bremen on Saturday – a result which leaves them four points behind leaders Bayern Munich with two games remaining.

But though their title prospects are looking bleak, Pulisic insists BVB haven’t given up hope yet ahead of their remaining fixtures against Fortuna Düsseldorf and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“We’re never going to give up,” the United States international told the Bundesliga’s official website.

“We know we can do our part now, and it just comes down to Bayern losing a few games, but we’re never gonna give up.”

Pulisic scored his sixth goal of the season in the draw with Bremen and will soon be saying goodbye to Dortmund ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

“It was a really tough game today,” he added.

“We had a great first half, but we didn’t come out with that same energy, that same intensity in the second half. I’m not sure what it was. We just let them play their game, they’re a good team, and in the end we have to win that after the first half.”