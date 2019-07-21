<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic has issued warning to the Blues fans about their opinion of comparing him to former the club’s Eden Hazard.

Pulisic does not want to be compared to the Belgian star and he has moved to tell the club’s fan to stop the comparison.

Hazard left the Blues this summer for a £130million move to Real Madrid and Pulisic was signed in the winter before the ban with Chelsea unable to sign any replacement for Hazard, the fans see the USA star as the new Hazard.

Following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund, he was loaned straight back to the Bundesliga club.

While speaking to Sky Sports in Japan, where the club is currently on their pre-season tour, Pulisic said: “I’m not here to compare or anything.

“Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he’s been here.

“He was an incredible player (for Chelsea).

“For me, it’s coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team.”

Pulisic got his first outing in a Chelsea shirt on Friday as the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Kawasaki Frontale in Japan.

Their final match in Japan before heading home is against Barcelona on Tuesday.