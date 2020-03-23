<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers player Christian Madu has described the ill fated death of Rangers forward Ifeanyi George as a huge loss to the club and Nigerian football at large.

Ifeanyi George lost his life in an auto crash at Onitsha- Agbor – Benin road on Sunday alongside his friend Eteika Gabriel and Rangers B team player Emmanuel Ogbu.

Madu speaking in a chat with newsmen recall his last moment with Ifeanyi George who sat beside him on Friday in a meeting with the club management where they were addressed and given permission to proceed on a 10 day break due to the suspension of football activities for four weeks occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.





“It means a lot especially to us Rangers because it was just this last Friday that we sat together and the management addressed us and gave us a ten day break, everybody was kind of happy that we are going to see our family and Sunday morning we just heard this news, it was so painful to the club and to the entire Nigerian league because we lost a great player indeed.”