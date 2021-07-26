Christian Eriksen spotted out with family in public since leaving hospital

Christian Eriksen was spotted out and about with his girlfriend and their young daughter for the first time since being released from hospital following his cardiac arrest.

Eriksen was yesterday spotted strolling the streets of Copenhagen with his girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen and their daughter as he continues his recovery

Eriksen was brought back to life on the pitch in distressing scenes before being admitted to hospital.

Eriksen cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt, black shorts and trainers which he paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The couple meandered along the pavement having done some light shopping in a positive sign that Eriksen is on the road to recovery

And Jensen also looked effortlessly chic in a black T-shirt, olive satin skirt and flip flops.

During Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash with Finland on June 12, Eriksen went to ground unchallenged mid-way through the match in Copenhagen and received immediate CPR treatment from medical staff.