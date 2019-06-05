Christian Eriksen has revealed he wants to leave Tottenham amid interest from Real Madrid.
The midfielder told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: “I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.
“I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]