<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Shortly after declaring his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur, Christian Eriksen is now pondering penning a new deal.

The Dane’s current contract in north London expires at the end of next season.

He dropped a big hint that he won’t sign a new one when he admitted to Ekstra Bladet that he was seeking a fresh challenge.

That appeared to be a come and get me plea to Real Madrid in particular but they have shown no interest in Eriksen.

At least that is according to Spanish outlet AS, who report that the 27-year-old has not been contacted by Los Blancos since going public with his feelings.

As a result, they claim he is now considering backtracking and signing an extension to remain at Spurs after all.

The story in AS claims that Eriksen will now listen to contract offers that Tottenham make him as he mulls over his future.

Given that Mauricio Pochettino views him as a key part of his plans, any new deal for the ex-Ajax man would include a considerable wage increase on his current €4m net per year.

It is suggested that a new contract offer would be for in the region of four years at €6m each season.

However, a summer exit still cannot be ruled out as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want to lose him for free next summer.

A fee of €70m could be enough to convince any interested parties to swoop for Eriksen if he doesn’t commit his future to his current club.

The main candidates to replace him if he does move on this summer are Giovani Lo Celso, James Maddison and Dani Ceballos.