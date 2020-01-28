<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Christian Eriksen has finally completed his move to Inter Milan with the Italian giants paying a reported €20m for the Danish playmaker.

Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham for almost a year now and with the 27-year-old entering the final six months of his contract and refusing to sign an extension, Spurs have opted to take the money.

Ajax are entitled to €2m of the fee.





Eriksen joins a Nerazzurri side who currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

The Dane is their third signing of the January window, with Antonio Conte’s side having already added Ashley Young and Victor Moses to their squad this winter.

Eriksen spent seven years in north London, playing over 200 times for Spurs and netting 50 Premier League goals.