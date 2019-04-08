<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Contrary to reports flying around that former Super Eagles coach Chirstian Chukwu is in a sorry state and desperate requires about $50,000 dollars for immediate operation in the United States, an online medium reports that this is not true.

On the contrary the former Harambee stars of Kenya coach has been successfully operated on the leg in Enugu and is currently recuperating and resting in an undisclosed hotel in the Coal City.

It was further gathered that it was based on doctor’s advice that the Rangers Technical Adviser was asked to stay in a hotel instead of going home after the successful operation to avoid constant disturbance from many who will be tempted to go and visit him.

Initial reports making the rounds gave the impression that the former Green Eagles captain is in dare need of funds, a scenario which is far from the truth as it was gathered that the Chukwu is entitled to a monthly take home of N700, 000 as Technical Adviser of Rangers international, a club which he did not only play for but also coached in the course of his soccer career.

Chukwu captained the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 and was national team coach between 2002 and 2005. Apart from winning the Nations cup in 1980 he also contributed to Nigeria’s second Nations Cup title in 1994 this time as assisted to Dutchman Clemens Westerhof.