Former Nigerian national team coach Christian Chukwu believes Victor Moses is replaceable after the forward retired from international duty.

Sighting family and club commitment, the Chelsea winger on Wednesday announced his sudden retirement from the national team after six years with the Super Eagles.

Moses who scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the three-times African champions won the 2013 African Cup of Nations – a trophy that eluded Nigeria for 19 years – and featured in two World Cup tournaments.

The 67-year-old, while reacting to the decision of the former Wigan Athletic player wishes him all the best and is optimistic that the Super Eagles will find a replacement for the winger.

“He has made his decision and there is nothing we can do. We wish him good luck and all the best,” Chukwu told Goal.com.

“We will miss him but we have to understand that he has made his decision. He is a man and we can’t force him to do what his mind does not want to do.

“I believe he is replaceable. If we don’t have someone immediately in the present Super Eagles, we will look for with time, with more opportunity to others.

Meanwhile, Moses’ former international teammate, Ahmed Musa has said that the Chelsea of England wing-back will always be remembered.

In his reaction, the new Al Nassr player is delighted to have played along the former Liverpool man and wish him well in his future endeavour.

“It was a pleasure to play alongside such a great player,” Musa tweeted.

“You have served your nation well and will always be remembered. Good luck in all you do Victor Moses.”

Nigeria will continue their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles without the influential winger on September 8.