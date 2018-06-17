Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, has urged the Super Eagles to step-up their game by putting forward the Nigerian fighting spirit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles suffered a 2 – 0 painful defeat in the hands of Vatreni of Croatia in their first match in Group D at the ongoing World Cup on Saturday.

Chukwu told NAN in Enugu that Nigerians and the Super Eagles should not lose hope yet.

He, however, noted that the team did `not play well especially in the first half of the game.

“We have to concentrate on winning the rest of the matches in the group.

“We must not or never loss hope at this early stage but put up the fighting Nigerian spirit,’’ Chukwu, who was a former Captain of the Super Eagles, said.

According to him, the Super Eagles needed to step-up their games in subsequent matches to make the needed impact as well as get the desired victory.

On the various changes needed to be done in the team, he said since the coach knew the exact places to effect a change in the team before the next match.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles would be playing Iceland’s Strákarnir Okkar (Our Boys) on June 22 (Friday) and later Albiceleste of Argentina on June 26 (Tuesday).

Iceland and Argentina played a one all draw in an earlier match.