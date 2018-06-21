A former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, on Thursday, said the Eagles would overcome Iceland on Friday at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, if the players were aggressive and motivated.

Chukwu, who told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the Eagles had to be creative to defeat Iceland, added that it was time the players applied individual skills to achieve result.

He said: “They should go all out to redeem their image and that of Nigeria by playing as if it was their last match.

“Aggressiveness is required of them to expose their opponents’ weaknesses.”

The former coach, who was also a former Green Eagles’ captain, expressed optimism in the ability of Nigeria to beat Iceland.

Chukwu said: “As a Nigerian, I pray for victory over Iceland, but we need to work for it.’’

He added that the players must play as a team to outclass their opponents.

Chukwu frowned at the performance of African teams so far at the Coupe de Mundial, particularly the Eagles whom he rated low after their first outing against Croatia.

He, however, said that no hope was lost “because football as a game is unpredictable’’.

The Eagles, who lost 0-2 to Croatia in their opening match would face Iceland on Friday in their second Group D match.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egypt and Morocco are already out of the tournament having lost two group matches each.