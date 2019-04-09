<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu desperately requires about $50,000 dollars for immediate operation in the United States.

Chukwu has had a successful surgery paid by the Government of Enugu state and he is recuperating in a quiet place by the government.

It was based on doctor’s advice that the Rangers Technical Adviser was asked to stay in a hotel instead of going home after the successful operation to avoid constant disturbance from many who will be tempted to go and visit him.

Chukwu is entitled to monthly take home of N700, 000 as Technical Adviser of Rangers international, a club which he did not only play for but also coached in the course of his football career.

Chukwu captained the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 and was national team coach between 2002 and 2005.

Apart from winning the Nations cup in 1980, he also contributed to Nigeria’s second Nations Cup title in 1994 as assistant to Dutchman Clemens Westerhof.