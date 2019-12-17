<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles coach and ex-international Christian Chukwu has submitted that the current crop of squad members have not matured enough to win the CAF African footballer of the year award, with only Odion Ighalo in the final list of 10 nominees after scoring 5 goals in the AFCON earlier this year in Egypt.

In a chat with newsmen, Chukwu stressed that he sees that jinx being broken in the future, with the awards ceremony coming up on the 7th of January 2020 in Egypt.

“Our Nigerian players have not come of age, not performing to the standard required”.

“In the days of Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha, we were winning it but now, it’s been a long time we have picked up that award, but I believe with time, we will get there”.