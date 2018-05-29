Former Nigeria coach Christian Chukwu has said he hopes the Super Eagles shock him by reaching the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles are drawn in a tough Group D against Croatia, Iceland and perennial World Cup foes Argentina.

They will get their sixth World Cup finals appearance underway on June 16 with a fixture against Croatia.

The three-time African champions on Monday played out a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in a pre-World Cup game at Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They will be special guests of President Mohammadu Buhari inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abula, tomorrow, before flying out in a chartered flight for a June 2 scheduled friendly against The Three Lions of England at Wembley Stadium.

‘Chairman’ Chukwu said the Super Eagles are a blend of youthfulness and experience, insisting that much as he, like every other patriotic Nigerian, is standing behind the team, he would want them to surprise him by going beyond the Round of 16 to the quarterfinal or semi-final.

“We’ve been to the World Cup five times in the past. Except the Korea/Japan 2002 edition where we failed to qualify from the group, second round has been the farthest we have reached,” recalled Chukwu, who has also captained the Super Eagles.

“So this time around, I’m expecting them to go one step further.

“They can as well surprise me with a semi-final qualification”.

He added that he sees Gernot Rohr’s charges more as team for the future.

“Aside two or three players in the current Super Eagles squad, the rest are what I can call players for tomorrow,” he said.

“I believe the team will do much better in the next World Cup given their youthfulness and bonding by then.”