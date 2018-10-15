



Former Super Eagles’ chief coach Christian Chukwu on Monday said it was important for the senior national men’s football team to beat their Libyan counterparts at Sfax in Tunisia on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria face Libya in a Group E Match Day 4 fixture in the 2019 AFCON Qualifying Competition.

On Saturday, both sides had met in Uyo in a Match Day 3 fixture, with hosts Nigeria winning 4-0 to move into second place in the group with six points.

Christian Chukwu told NAN on Monday that another victory over Libya would go a long way in seeing the Super Eagles through to the Nations Cup scheduled for June in Cameroon.

“They need to go on to beat the Libyans. There should be no questions about that, because a win on Tuesday will take care of so many things and pave the way for them to head to Cameroon,’’ he said.

The former captain of the defunct Green Eagles, where he was a force in the team’s central defence, however commended the Super Eagles players for their outstanding performance against Libya.

“I am interested in results, as I will rather love to play badly and win than to play well and lose.

“The Eagles made us proud on Saturday, as most of us did not see the 4-0 result coming. Instead, we were expecting a 1-0 result,” Chukwu said.

NAN reports that Nigeria beat visiting Libya 4-0 in the qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, with Odion Ighalo scoring a hat-trick for the Super Eagles in the match.

Samuel Kalu scored the fourth goal of the match, for Nigeria to stay just below group leaders South Africa who stay top of the group after a 6-0 win over Seychelles.