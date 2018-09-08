Former Nigeria coach Christian Chukwu has heaped praises on the Super Eagles following their 3-0 thrashing of Seychelles in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Gernot Rohr’s men got their qualifying campaign back on track against the Pirates after losing their opening game to South Africa in Uyo.

Goals from stand-in captain Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo ensured that the three-time African champions secured the maximum points against Gavin Jeanne’s men.

And the former defender is delighted and confident that the performance has put the West Africans ‘on course’ to qualify for the tournament in Cameroon.

“Congrats to the Super Eagles. This performance against Seychelles has put us on course after we lost the first qualifying game against South Africa,” Chukwu said.

“To qualify for next African Cup of Nations we still have South Africa to play and Libya but this is a good stepping stone and hopefully we can build on it for the remaining games.

“We are not there yet but we are getting closer with this performance today, it is good for the team.”

Despite the victory, the Super Eagles remain in the third spot in Group E table with three points from two games behind Libya and South Africa, after both sides played out a goalless stalemate.

Nigeria will be hoping to continue the fine form in their next qualifying game against Adel Amrouche’s side on October 9.