Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu has hailed the appointment of erstwhile National team skipper Joseph Yobo after been named assistant Super Eagles coach to replace Imama Amapakabo.

Chukwu speaking with newsmen said he expects Joseph Yobo to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team and believes he will be able to be of positive influence to the players having captained some of them before and hopes he gets to complement the head coach Gernot Rohr.





“He deserves the post and I wish him all the best and I believe that he will add his experience into the team. The coach will have a big respect for him knowing his capabilities as a player and former captain of the team, the players will be loyal to him and he is always sincere and I wish he has a very good cooperation with the coach Gernot Rohr.”