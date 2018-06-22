As Nigerians celebrate the Super Eagles 2-0 victory over the Strakkamir Okkar of Iceland on Friday, Christian Chukwu, one-time Captain of the Green Eagles say their next group opponents, Argentina, are beatable.

Super Eagles will face off with Argentina on June 26 in their final Group D match.

Chukwu, who describe the Super Eagles as “fantastic”, said that Nigeria’s dominance over Iceland was a demonstration of a team determined to crush any opponent.

He said the Super Eagles had sent a signal of fear to Argentina with their superb performance against Iceland.

The coach explained that Nigerian players truly exhibited the traditional spirit of the Super Eagles which was insatiable hunger for goals.

Chukwu said in Enugu that the Super Eagles showed what we are and what we are really made of as Nigerians, “a hard fighting people’’.

“Moses and Musa are the kings of the game as they displayed mastery today.

“Musa had made our day today and lifted our spirits high,’’ he said, urging Nigerians to celebrate “but don’t over celebrate as we still have a match ahead’’.

“Our match with Albiceleste of Argentina is crucial.

“I personally believe that the Super Eagles have all it takes to beat the Argentine team.

“For me, the Argentine team is beatable and Super Eagles must beat them,’’ Chukwu, who is popularly known as Chairman, said.

“I must congratulate the team, especially Ahmed Musa, he is the king of the game.

“This shows that Argentina is very beatable in order to advance to the Round of 16.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday humbled their Iceland counterparts 2-0 in their second Group D match.

Ahmed Musa’s scored a brace with his scintillating moves in the 49th and 79th minutes of the match.

Nigeria will on Tuesday face Argentina in their third and last Group match to decide the second team to go into the next phase of the Mundial.

Argentina was trashed 3-0 by the Group leaders, Croatia on Thursday giving the Croatians a comfortable six points.