Arsenal are eyeing a move for Manchester United’s on-loan defender Chris Smalling, as they hope to find a solution to their leaky defeance.

Following the arrival of Harry Maguire in the summer, Smalling was shipped out to Roma on a season-long loan.

Smalling has however impressed during his first few months in Serie A with Roma already keen to make the move permanent.

For Arsenal it has been a season to forget as they have shipped in 23 goals after 15 league games played so far.

They have also gone nine consecutive games without a win, their worst winless run since 1977.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, Smalling has now attracted interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners constantly monitoring his progress in Serie A.

The report also claims that United are open to selling Smalling but are demanding £18 million for the former Fulham defender.

Aside Arsenal, it is claimed high-flying Leicester City and Everton are keeping tabs on Smalling’s performances in Italy.

Speaking earlier this week about Smalling’s impressive displays in Serie A, Solskjaer said: “Chris has been fantastic. We know sometimes if you change the environment it can go both ways.

“But Chris is the type to relish these challenges he’s cultured, enjoys life down there, it’s a new experience for him.

“He’s a boy who couldn’t be here without being a regular and we’re so happy for him because we can see the top player he is.”