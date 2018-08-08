Chris Giwa and his executive committee have retaken the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) office in Abuja after operatives of Department for State Security withdrew their siege there.

The Giwa group is locked in a power tussle with the faction led by Amaju Pinnick.

An official of the Giwa group said: “We are back in control of the secretariat.

“The acting general secretary, Emmanuel Ikpeme, is here and so are the other board members.”

Many secretariat staff rejoiced on Giwa’s return.

Pinnick and Mohammed Sanusi are away in France at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Last month, DSS men acting on “orders from above” stormed the NFF office commando style to return Mohammed Sanusi to the secretariat despite a subsisting court order against the Pinnick group.

However, following yesterday’s sack of DSS director general Lawal Daura, the security operatives were withdrawn today.