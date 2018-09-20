A top source has said that Chris Giwa has got a court order to stop the NFF elections going on right now in Katsina.

“Giwa has got a court order to stop the elections,” the source informed.

“They are now serving the congress through substituted means.”

This comes immediately the NFF executive committee of 2014 to 2018 was dissolved.

The source further said that should the polls still go ahead, it will be an exercise in nullity.