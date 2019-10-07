<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Falcons interim manager Christopher Danjuma has stated that he will make sure they bring back the scoring form of the Super Falcons team in today’s game against the Ivoriens at the Soccer Temple.

Speaking to newsmen, he highlighted factors hindering the teams scoring abilities which he stated was psychological and mental of which they had already worked upon.

”Football is about goal scoring, goal scoring is what makes you win, every day we worked on that because it’s a continuous thing to find a striker that is very prolific in scoring to start having goals set back.

‘So, we are working on both psychologically and mental awareness of the players to make sure that the scoring form of the attackers comes back again.”