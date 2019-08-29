<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Nigeria’s women national team Christopher Danjuma has stated that the Nigeria U20 women national team will handle the expectation of delivering against Cameroon well ahead of today’s Gold medal match between both side.

Danjuma speaking in a chat with newsmen said the Falconet have gotten to the point where they wouldn’t want to blow their chances having gone this far.

He added that the team knows what it takes and the expectation level to go all out and do Nigeria proud.

“With Nigeria’s placements and how much we have been rated, we know what it takes and the level of expectation on this team so we want to go all out and do the greatest we can to make the nation proud.”