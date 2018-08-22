Former Enugu Rangers forward Chisom Egbuchulam scored his ninth goal in Sweden after he grabbed a brace Falkenberg to win 4- 1 in the Svenska Cupen.

After a difficult time at BK Hacken last year also in Sweden, Egbuchulam has rediscovered his groove at Falkenberg, who feature in the second-tier Swedish league.

They are in the automatic promotion bracket with 40 points from 19 matches, three points behind leaders Helsingborg.

It could be recalled Chisom Ebuchulam became the best player in the NPFL 2016, when he scored 16 goals for Rangers to clinch the league championship after 32 years without a major title.

Chinedu Obasi, Gbenga Arokoyo, Chima Akas, Innocent Bonke and Alhassan Yusuf are some of the Nigeria stars who ply their trade in Sweden now.