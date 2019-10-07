<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Abia Warriors striker Chisom Chikatara is presently training with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Akwa United ahead of a possible move to the Uyo-based team.

An official of the Promise Keepers told newsmen on Monday no deal has been agreed yet with the centre-forward but a deal could be formalised in the days ahead.

“Chikatara is presently training with us, but no deal has been signed with him yet, the technical crew and the management have to agree before we can be talking about a contract,’ a top official with Akwa United told newsmen in an interview.

“Apart from Chikatara, we have two or three others also training with us that might get a deal soon”

Since excelling with the Nigeria team at the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda, Chikatara has been away from the NPFL.

He joined Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca from Abia Warriors in 2016 before moving on to Egyptian sides El Gouna and then Gaish.

Since the exit of their Brazilian manager Rafael Everton, Akwa United are trying to rebuild their team and they have since hired former Nigeria U20 coach John Obuh to lead them for the 2019/20 campaign.

While holding on to a good number of their key players from last season, the Promise Keepers have also recruited some experienced legs in the transfer window including Dare Ojo from Lobi Stars.