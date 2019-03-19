



Former CHAN Eagles player Chisom Chikatara has shed more light on how things went from bad to worse for him while at Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Speaking, Chikatara who now plays for El Gaesh football club of Egypt stated that he got his chance and did well until he cropped hamstring injury on both limbs which kept him out of action for 6 months.

“Life is about up and downs and let me clarify people’s impression of my time at Wydad Casablanca. I really did get my chance and did well until I had 2 spates of injuries.

“The first kept me out for 4 months, the second even more devastating because I had two hamstring injury which had me sidelined for 6 months. When I returned there was a change of guard and as with such changes come a new coach with different mentality and principles.

“Upon my return, things were not as it was. The time I was brought on, I was quite unlucky to score because of my fitness struggles.”