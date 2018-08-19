Chisom Chikatara has said he is delighted to join Egyptian team El Gouna after a troubled stint at African champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

His Egypt-based representative Islam Serageldin, who worked with Johnny Ogbah to broker this deal, said that Chikatara is happy to get his career back on track.

“Chikatara is very happy to come here. He is happy with the chance and opportunity to bring his career back on track,” he said.

“He said he wants to do well for his team and score as many goals as possible.”

The 2016 CHAN Eagles star signed a two-year deal and has been assigned jersey number 20.