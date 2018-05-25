Chisom Chikatara has cried out to the NFF president Amaju Pinnick to rescue him after he said he has been badly treated by his Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca over unpaid salaries.

The former Abia Warriors striker said through his intermediary, Johnny Precious Ogbah, in a letter dated May 24, his international passport has been seized by WAC and he has been ordered to sign a document that they do not owe him any money.

“Our client is being bullied and frustrated in a foreign land,” reported the letter.

“They have not paid him for months, he is forced to go on holidays without money and yet they do not want to release his passport for him to travel unless he signs their untrue document.”

The player and his handlers have therefore called on Pinnick to use his cordial relationship with the Moroccan FA to resolve this impasse.