FK Minsk player Chioma Wogu has opened up on her excitement after her successful move from the Nigeria Women’s Professional League to the Belarusian premier league with top division side, FK Minsk.

Speaking, the Former Rivers Angels’ player said the move was prayers answered as the transfer was fueled by her desire to play in the biggest European club competition the ‘UEFA Champions women’s league’.

“I’ve been praying for it to happen, when I was called to come for trials I was very happy, because as ladies we have limited time to pursue this game, so we can settle down before people started asking questions and when the Offer came to go to Belarus I jumped at it as I wanted to experience football outside Nigeria.”





On her choice to settle for Belarus women champions, FK Minsk she added that it was a chance to expose herself to the world “The most important I needed was to play Champions League, I always prayed about, I just want to get the Champions League experience, even if it meant playing in the lowest leagues in the world as long as I can play Champions league, this way other clubs will see me and sign me.”

The former Rivers Angels’ goal poacher disclosed her zeal to shine and make an impact with FK Minsk, she said:

“Personally I want the world to hear my name and my exploits in the league, my target is to secure a starting shirt and score lots of goals and with my influence win all the trophies available for the team.”

Chioma Wogu Success who made her debut appearance at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations is set to be unveiled on 29th, March 2020.